Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): A Srinagar court has set for April 8 a hearing against the organisers of a fashion show held in Gulmarg during Ramzan over allegations of obscenity and of hurting religious sentiments.

Advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar, speaking to ANI, said, "Recently, an obscene fashion show was organised in Gulmarg, and there was public consumption of alcohol. It hurt the religious sentiments of the people... A social activist approached and wanted to file a case against the organisers."

The court has reviewed the complaint and, in accordance with the law, scheduled a hearing for April 8, 2025. The accused have been notified and will be given an opportunity to be heard before any action is taken. The case is being pursued under Sections 296 and 299 of BNS and Section 50-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act, 1958.

The show was held on March 7 in Gulmarg and triggered outrage among public and politicians. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday admitted that the hotel where the show was held belongs to his relatives.

He also said that such events are not under the jurisdiction of the J-K government, and they are not in favour of holding such events.

"These things are not under the jurisdiction of the elected government. The basis for organising such an event has not been shared with us. On principle, we have never been in favour of such decisions...Yes, this hotel belongs to my relative; when have I disagreed with this? My relative owns two hotels here," chief minister told reporters in Gulmarg. "The Nedous and the Highland Park. But I will not say anything more than what I have said in the (Jammu and Kashmir) assembly," Omar Abdullah said.

On whether the government has taken any action over the organisers of the show, he said, "If there has been any violation of law, action would be taken."

Speaking in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the Chief Minister said earlier, "A private party was organised, a fashion show was organized there. From what I saw, it should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan."

Kashmir's top cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, earlier urged the government to take action, calling the show "outrageous".

"Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures & videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!," he posted on X on March 9. (ANI)

