Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): The 'Darbar Move' tradition, which had been deferred for the past four years in Jammu and Kashmir, was restored on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

CM Abdullah received a warm welcome and a guard of honour in Jammu as he arrived for the 'Darbar Move' ceremony.

Also Read | Rangareddy Road Accident: 20 Dead, Several Injured in Bus-Truck Collision on Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief.

Abdullah also inspected the secretariat premises in Jammu following the ceremony. Meanwhile, the security was also heightened in the region in anticipation of the tradition.

J-K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary expressed happiness and referred to the "tradition" as being associated with the legacy of the Maharaja of Jammu.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"People are happy, everyone is happy. BJP people used to say that the National Conference is anti-Jammu. Today, the Omar Abdullah government has shown that the Darbar Move, which you had stopped, has been started by the Omar Abdullah government. Now the people of Jammu have to decide whether the BJP is in their interest or the Omar Abdullah government or the National Conference is in their interest. This is the Maharaja's legacy, which we have started today, and in the true sense, we have paid tribute to Maharaja Sahab," Surinder Choudhary told ANI.

The Darbar Move refers to the biannual relocation of the secretariat and all other government offices of Jammu and Kashmir from one capital city to another. From May to October, government offices operated in the summer capital, Srinagar, while for the other six months, they functioned in the winter capital, Jammu.

In April 2021, for the first time in history, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir decided to defer it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in December 2024, Omar Abdullah had said that the now-defunct Darbar Move would be restored.

"I don't understand why this issue did not come up during the elections. The issue of the Darbar Move started to emerge only after the elections. However, we have repeatedly assured in meetings that the Darbar Move will be restored," CM Omar had told reporters in Jammu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)