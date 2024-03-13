Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): During Ramzan, the demand for non-alcoholic perfumes, or attar, made from natural ingredients in Srinagar increased.

The demand for non-alcoholic attar skyrockets as people look for high-quality scents to use during the special month. People seek out attar to use while attending prayers at the mosque.

Local shops and markets in Srinagar are filled with a variety of non-alcoholic attar options, catering to the diverse preferences of the residents. From floral scents to musky undertones there is a wide range of attar available to suit individual tastes.

The demand for non-alcoholic attar during Ramzan reflects the importance of personal grooming and scent in the local culture. Many residents take great pride in using natural and non-alcoholic perfumes during this sacred time as it aligns with their religious beliefs and cultural traditions.

Abdul Wasi, a shopkeeper said, "I have a lot of attar varieties. There are approximately eight varieties. We make and also get it from outside. The demand increases during Ramadan. People try to avoid attars with alcohol during the holy days of Ramadan." (ANI)

