Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): A day after journalists were allegedly assaulted by police while covering the Muharram procession in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday ordered immediate action against the police officer for "undesirable behaviour."

"DGP Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh takes a serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday. SP Srinagar directed to take immediate action against the erring police officer," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Police had resorted to lathi-charge against journalists covering the Muharram procession at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Tuesday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

