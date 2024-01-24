Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, visited Victor Force Awantipora in South Kashmir on Wednesday.

Swain was received by GoC Victor Force Major General Balbir Singh and other army officers.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Ram Temple Gets Over 2.5 Lakh Devotees on Wednesday, Rs 3.17 Crore in Donation in First Day After Consecration Ceremony.

The J-K DGP was accompanied by ADGP Law and Order in J-K Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat and AIG Training and Policy Manoj Kumar Pandith.

During the visit, security scenarios, challenges and measures to maintain the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in South Kashmir were discussed.

Also Read | ACB Raids in Telangana: Properties Worth Rs 100 Crore Found During Anti Corruption Bureau Searches Against TSRERA Secretary.

On this occasion, GOC Victor Force Major General Balbir Singh gave a detailed presentation regarding the present security situation in his area.

He highlighted the teamwork of the Army, police and CAPFs in maintaining peace and order. He also shared measures to counter any attempt to revive the terrorism or terror ecosystem through area dominance and conducting operations on a regular basis.

DGP RR Swain appreciated the efforts of the forces and the synergy between them. He, however, emphasised improving it further by taking it to the next level at the staff as well as on the operational front.

He said that the peace achieved in J&K after the sacrifices of hundreds of officers and jawans of all forces needs to be protected, improved, and established forever. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)