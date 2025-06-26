Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range DIG Shridhar Patil on Thursday visited district Ramban and held a high-level security review meeting given the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, officials said.

According to officials, at the outset, Senior Superintedent of Police (SSP) Ramban Kulbir Singh, alongside Additional SP Ramban, highlighted the key points on Shri Amarnath Jyatra.

The meeting was attended by Commandants /Adhoc Commandants/Coy Commanders of Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and IRP, Zonal Officers, Staff Officer to DIG DKR range, DySP traffic NHW Ramban, DySP DAR Ramban, SDPO Banihal, DySP Hqrs Ramban and other officers of the district.

The DIG, after taking a detailed briefing, emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe Yatra. Engaging in discussions on key topics such as the current security scenario, terrorist activities, the officers were directed to take all preventive measures. Other areas that were discussed included traffic management, emergency response, and public safety measures.

The senior officers effectively reviewed the traffic plan and the corresponding security measures to ensure a hassle-free journey for the pilgrims. The DIG reviewed deployment plans, and preparedness was assessed to meet any contingency in the district during the yatra.

The participating officers shared crucial inputs and feedback on the necessary steps to maintain law and order and an effective counter-terrorism grid.

The DIG stated, "Our primary objective is to ensure the Amarnath Yatra is conducted safely and peacefully. We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to provide a secure environment for the pilgrims.

The police department encourages all the pilgrims to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Police assistance centres (help desks) will be available at key locations to assist pilgrims with queries or concerns." (ANI)

