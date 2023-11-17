Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): The exchange of heavy fire between security forces and terrorists that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district last evening is still continuing, police said on Friday.

There were, however, no reports of any casualties on either side.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Second Phase Polling: In a First, Women Shoulder Entire Poll Process in All 201 Booths of Raipur North Seat.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Samno pocket of the DH Pora area of Kulgam district, as per Kashmir police.

It is being jointly carried out by Army's 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), police, and the CRPF.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Close to 'Severe Plus' Category in National Capital, Odd-Even on Anvil.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a terrorist infiltration bid was thwarted along the Line of Control in Uri Sector on November 15, the Army said. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully executed a joint operation named 'Operation Kali'. This was the second bid to infiltrate in the same region.

The Army said two infiltrators were killed included Bashir Ahmed Malik, an important cog in the Pakistan-enabled cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)