Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): An encounter broke out on Wednesday between security forces and terrorists in the Baji Maal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri District of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the exchange of fire is currently underway between terrorists and a joint team comprising personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Army and Police.

"A team of security forces was on a search operation in Baji Maal forest area of Rajouri when contact was established with terrorists and a firefight erupted," officials said.

Two terrorists are trapped in the exchange of fire.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

