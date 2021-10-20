Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Dragad area of Shopian on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

