Baramulla, February 28: A massive fire broke out in a hotel in the famous tourist resort of Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. The efforts to douse off the flame is underway. Srinagar Fire: Blaze Erupts at MLA Hostel in Jammu and Kashmir, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)

Fire Breaks out at Gulmarg's Hotel

Snow is being used to put out a fire that erupted at a hotel in tourist resort of #Gulmarg in north Kashmir today. Source: X/viral video pic.twitter.com/FbXEbnwY9o — Greater Kashmir (@GreaterKashmir) February 28, 2024

No loss of life has been reported as far now. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)