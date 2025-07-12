Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): After operating without a dedicated structure for 12 years, the Government Primary School in Mashira village of Chenani block, Udhampur district, has finally received a new school building and improved facilities under various government schemes.

According to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, the school, catering to nearly 64 students, has been provided a dedicated building sanctioned at a cost of Rs 45 lakh, significantly improving the infrastructure after years of operating in temporary conditions.

She added that similar development work is underway in 11 to 12 other schools across the district. She also stated that better enrollment is observed in schools as teachers are being rationalised, drinking water is provided through the Jal Jeevan Mission, and toilet facilities are provided through the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Speaking to ANI, Saloni Rai said, "An effort to upgrade infrastructure in the education department... Nearly 64 students study in Mashira's primary school in Chenani, and it did not have a dedicated school building and after getting a sanction of Rs 45 lakh, a dedicated building was made. Such work is going on with 11-12 more schools. When there is a temporary building, a school curriculum is disturbed by changing weather conditions... And now with a new building and toilet facilities, hopefully there will be better turnout, retention and fewer dropouts... Better enrolment is seen in schools since teachers are being rationalised, drinking water is provided through Jal Jeevan Mission, toilet facilities provided through Swachh Bharat Mission..."

School in-charge Nirmal Jyoti said the primary school in Mashira, which once operated from a single room without toilets, now has a dedicated building, thanks to government support, allowing children to study in a safer and more comfortable environment.

"This was a small school with only one room and the strength of children much more. Changing weather conditions and a lack of toilets created a lot of problems... We thank the government for providing this government and authorities for providing this school a building... Children are able to sit properly and study," Jyoti said. (ANI)

