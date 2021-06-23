Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday appointed public prosecutors in the Fast Track Courts for conducting the expeditious trial of rape cases and the cases registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences, Act, 2012 (POCSO).

To ensure that the criminal cases are properly contested, the Government after undertaking a comprehensive review affected transfers in the Prosecution Cadre with the objective of having a separate Public Prosecutor for conducting the prosecution, depending upon the number of cases pending trial in the Courts.

"Considering the appointment of the Presiding Officers in the Fast Track Courts for conducting the expeditious trial of rape cases & the cases registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences, Act, 2012 (POCSO), the Government today appointed Public Prosecutors for conducting prosecution of such cases," the official statement said.

This has been done without diluting the focus on the campaign to punish the corrupt by providing Special Public Prosecutors in the designated Courts for dealing with the cases registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

As a result of the recent transfers in the Prosecution Cadre, none of the Courts, including the Magisterial Courts, is without a Prosecutor for conducting the trial on behalf of the State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)