Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has adopted a five-pronged approach for effective transformation of tourism in the union territory and the sector is being developed as per the vision of sustainable development goals, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

Virtually addressing a conference on 'tapping tourism potential of Kashmir' here, the L-G said a comprehensive mechanism was being laid down to provide the best facilities to corporate golfers, tourists and food connoisseurs.

Sinha observed that despite setbacks faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UT administration has taken sufficient steps for the revival of tourism in J&K and for providing employment to individuals associated with the sector.

Tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir is being developed as per the vision of sustainable development goals, he said.

Besides, dedicated focus is being given to strengthen the hospitality segment and for establishing a robust tourism infrastructure system, he added.

The Lt governor said tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has immense potential. It needs to be explored properly.

There are many tourist places in Kashmir which are favourites of the film industry.

"But apart from that, there are hundreds of more unexplored places, which people are not aware of," Sinha said.

We are working towards developing state-of-the-art resources through public and private investment. The golden era of Kashmir would once again be brought back to the silver screen through the New Film Policy, which will be announced by the J&K administration within a few days, he added.

He further said that a number of policy interventions have been made to provide financial support to various stakeholders from the tourism sector. To facilitate ease of travel, night time operations have also been allowed at the Srinagar airport, he added.

Experts believe that the transport sector and rural and urban economies also benefit greatly through expansive cooperation in tourism, Sinha said.

Lately, similar effects have started emerging in Jammu & Kashmir also, he observed.

