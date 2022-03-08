Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday announced setting up of 'women haat' in every district of the union territory by next month.

On International Women's Day, Mehta also honoured women achievers of Jammu and Kashmir and launched women-oriented initiatives.

"Every district will have a Umeed women haat within a month," he said.

Wushu champion Sadia Tariq, singer Sonali Dogra, founding chairperson, FICCI FLO J&K, Ritu Singh and entrepreneur Sana Masood were among those honoured.

