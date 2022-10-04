Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): Cheers and slogans echoed as Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public gathering here on Tuesday and said that Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities will be soon given reservations.

"After the abrogation of 370A, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma's commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon," said Shah.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of October 6 Launch.

He also underlined that the reservation is only possible after the abrogation of article 370 and said," Would it have been possible to get tribal reservation if Articles 370 and 35A were not removed? With their removal now, minorities, Dalits, tribals and Paharis will get their rights."

Calling out the opposition said three families removed the meaning of democracy for generations.

Also Read | Hemant Lohia Murder Case: Domestic Help Yasin Ahmed Arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"For 70 years, Jammu and Kashmir was ruled by three families, democracy was built only within their families. Did all of you ever get the right of Gram Panchayat, Tehsil Panchayat, and Zilla Panchayat? Three families had removed the meaning of democracy, Jamhooriyat only to rule for generations," said Shah.

He also stressed that it was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that the valley saw its first panchayat elections.

"The government changed in the country, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, then Modi ji first conducted Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, only three families had the rule, today all have come under the rule of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He also highlighted the change that the valley has undergone under the PM-led government and said," Earlier, news of stone pelting used to come from Jammu and Kashmir. Today there is no news of stone pelting. Modi ji has worked to empower the youth of Jammu and Kashmir."

He further underlined that the cheers during the rally served as a reply to the political factions who opposed the abrogation of Article 370.

"Today's rally and your 'Modi-Modi' chants are answers to those who said if 370A is abrogated, there will be a blood bath," said Shah.

He also sought blessings for a happy and peaceful Kashmir and said, "Today is the last day of Navratri, after having darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi ji, I have come here seeking the blessings of a happy Kashmir."

The Home Minister will further launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects at Convention Centre in Jammu.

On the second day of his visit on Wednesday (October 5), Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting that is slated to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will take part in this high-level meeting expected to begin at 10 am.

Shah will later address a public meeting at Baramulla around 11.30 am and will address the gathering.

Before concluding his visit to the Union Territory, Shah will also launch and lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar around 3.30 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)