Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off Gyanodaya Express from Katra railway station with 700 girl students from universities of the Union Territory who will travel through different states for education purposes.

In a post on X, J-K LG Sinha said, "Flagged off Gyanodaya Express, College on Wheels, the first-of-its-kind mobile educational endeavour in Jammu Kashmir, aiming to empower approximately 700 girl students from Universities of the Union Territory."

Terming it an educational pilgrimage for the students, LG Sinha said," The journey endeavours to dissolve boundaries of classrooms, and streams and evolve education by providing immersive, collaborative, and project-based learning experiences."

Gyanodaya Express also known as College on Wheels is inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi, when he undertook an epic tour of the country by train, interacted with people from all walks of life and awakened society with universal and eternal values of Satya and Ahimsa, Truth and Non-Violence.

The journey of students along with mentors to centres of excellence such as the Indian Navy, ISRO, and Sabarmati Ashram will provide them with new ideas, insight and hands-on knowledge for new research, an official statement said. (ANI)

