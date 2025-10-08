Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): In a continued effort to curb unlawful activities and ensure peace and security in the region, Handwara Police conducted targeted searches at the residences of individuals associated with the proscribed Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) groups.

According to an official release, the raids were carried out on October 7 at the residence of Gh. Hassan Khan, son of Habibullah Khan, a resident of Maidan Chogol, associated with the Hurriyat, and the residence of Ab. Ahad Lone, son of Ab. Aziz Lone, a resident of Wahipora, is associated with the JeI.

Also Read | ‘Looking Forward for Advancing Vision for Stronger, Prosperous Future’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India.

"These searches were conducted as part of ongoing investigations to ascertain the involvement of the individuals in activities that may threaten peace and public order," the release stated.

The Handwara Police said the action underscores their proactive approach to dismantling the capabilities of the terror ecosystem and preventing disruptions to law and order in the region.

Also Read | Murshidabad Shocker: Man Ends Life by Suicide After Killing Wife and Minor Son by Slitting Their Throats in West Bengal.

"Handwara Police remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and security. The police will continue to take decisive action against any individual or organisation attempting to disturb the law and order situation in the police district," the release stated.

Recently, the Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) carried out multiple searches in the districts of Bandipora and Budgam of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case of fraudulent land compensation claims related to the 400 KV DC Samba-Amargrah Transmission Line, the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint alleging that compensation for land falling under the transmission line in Villages Watrad, Dalabal, Kachwari Tehsil Khansahib, Budgam, had been fraudulently released in favour of non-existent persons, while genuine landowners were deprived.

Investigation has revealed that compensation running into crores of rupees was fraudulently withdrawn in the names of bogus persons through fake bank accounts by employees of Unitac Power Transmission Limited, in connivance with land brokers and certain bank officials, the statement read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)