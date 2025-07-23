Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in the Kalakote division of the Rajouri district for three consecutive days has triggered landslides, damaging houses and leading to road blockades.

The Assistant Development Commissioner (ADC) of Kalakote, Tanveer Hussain Khan, reported that teams are working around the clock to address the situation. All schools, government and private, are closed for the second day due to heavy rainfall.

Rajouri district has experienced flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall. Authorities have responded by setting up control rooms for emergency assistance and advising residents to stay indoors and avoid travelling through landslide-prone areas.

"Today it is raining for the third consecutive day. People have suffered heavy losses. At least 25 houses have been damaged. We have evacuated people to safer locations. As it is a hilly area so people have suffered massive losses due to landslides. BRO is working to mitigate the damage to roads. We have created rehabilitation centres at Kalakote. Schools are closed for the second consecutive day," ADC Kalakote said.

A local resident said that there are many poor people who have suffered losses. "After the landslide, the debris has fallen on shops. Government should give compensation to victims," he said.

Earlier in the day, two labourers lost their lives and another was seriously injured in a landslide that occurred early Wednesday morning in the Badora, which falls under the Mahore sub-division of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the three men, including a JCB machine operator at a construction site related to the Badora Shiva Cave pilgrimage, were sleeping in a tent. Around 2 am, a sudden landslide hit the area, and the tent got buried in it.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar (23), son of Parshotam Kumar, a resident of Tehsil Channi in Udhampur district, and Rashpal Singh (26), son of Soba Ram, a resident of Tuli Kalaban, Tehsil Chassana, Reasi district.The injured labourer was immediately taken to Mahore Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Earlier on July 21, a young student lost his life after a landslide in Poonch. Incharge Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said that one 5-year-old child was brought in dead, while the other 4 had minor injuries and were currently under observation.

He said that a teacher was also injured but in stable condition.

Speaking to ANI, Medical Officer Dr Ishfaq Ahmad said, "In Bainch, an unfortunate incident occurred at school, resulting in injuries from a landslide. A total of five children were injured. One 5-year-old child was brought in dead, while the other 4 had minor injuries... The injured children are stable, and their injuries are being monitored. The teacher was also injured, but is stable. All are under observation, and if any further treatment or referral is needed, we will handle it accordingly." (ANI)

