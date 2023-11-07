Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, is offering training in a wide range of trades for unemployed youths, enabling them to acquire skills and become employable.

Ujjwal Mahajan, Principal, ITI Rajouri, "The institute currently provides training in 18 different trades, with over 500 students enrolled in various programmes."

Also Read | Italy to Send Migrants to Reception Centres in Albania.

"Under the Skill India programme, ITI Rajouri has trained thousands of youths, both boys and girls, in various trades, including computer operator, hardware technician, fashion designing, cutting and tailoring, electrician, and plumber," said Ujjwal Mahajan.

A new course in mobile phone repair has also been introduced recently.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide After Parents Tell Him To Avoid Mobile Phone and Study More.

After completing their skill training, many unemployed youths have successfully started their own businesses in the private sector. Thousands of youths who have received training from ITI Rajouri in various trades are now self-independent and have even generated employment opportunities for others, especially in the far-flung areas of Rajouri district.

ITI Rajouri provides diploma certificates upon completion of training and also facilitates loans for self-employment ventures.

Additionally, the institute assists trainees in securing placement jobs in various fields within the private sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)