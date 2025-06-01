Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated two-day lavender festival 2025 organized by CSIR- IIIM Jammu in Bhaderwah town of Jammu.

Speaking with reporters, Singh congratulated the entore team of CSIR-IIIM.

"I congratulate the entire team of CSIR-IIIM... People from different states have come here... Lavender has become famous as the identity of Bhaderwah, not only in India, but in the entire world... A lot of children here don't have formal degrees, but they have passion and ambition to learn technology and the central government is giving complete support for this... PM Modi mentioned the new venture of Bhaderwah's farmers, which gained fame overnight. Other countries started taking the same approach as here and a new floriculture mission started along with the association of over 3000 startups..."

He also spoke about the operation Sindoor launched by Indian armed forces in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"Some intellectuals said that after Operation Sindoor, our economy will face a downfall, but 'The prophets of doom have been proved wrong'... The warfare technology you saw was made in last 10 years. Our economy flourished and this Purple Revolution has played a role in this as well...," the MoS said.

Concluding his address, Singh praised Dr Zabeer and the CSIR-IIIM team for organizing an unprecedented event in Bhaderwah that drew visitors from all over India. He invited everyone to visit the lavender fields over the next 10-15 days during peak bloom and hear directly from the entrepreneurs themselves. (ANI)

