Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): A joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered ammunition, including explosives from the terrorist hideout in Sarniyal Forest, Khari Tehsil of Ramban district.

According to the officials, information was received through reliable sources regarding the presence of a cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores in the forested area of Khari.

Acting swiftly on the input, 23 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army and Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) launched an operation in the suspected area in search of the hideout.

"The search continued till late in the evening. During the search security forces busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a huge haul of arms and ammunition among other stores from the spot," the officials said.

113 - 7.62 mm AK 47 Rounds, 2 - 9mm Rounds (rusted condition), 7 - 7.62 mm Sniper Rounds, 5 - PIKA Rounds, 1 - PIKA Belt, 3 - AK-47 Magazines (rusted condition), 3 - Chinese Grenades, 1 - Pakistan Grenade, 2 - UBGL, 300gms of explosives, 1 - FM Transistor, 2 - Fuses and 2 - Detonators were the items recovered.

"A case vide FIR No 262 under section 7/25 of Arms Act and Sec 4 of Explosives Substances Act has been registered at police station Khari and an investigation has been taken up," the officials added. (ANI)

