Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): In a major crackdown on narco-terrorism and the illegal drug trade, the Kupwara Police on Tuesday attached two residential properties belonging to notorious drug smugglers from Karnah under Section 68A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to Kupwara Police.

According to officials, the house of Zakir Hussain Shah, a resident of Takiya Bahadarkote, has been attached in connection with FIR No. 78/2020 registered at Police Station Karnah under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act, 7/25 I.A. Act, and 13, 16, 18, 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case pertains to the recovery of 5 kg of heroin, five pistols, and other arms and ammunition from his possession. Investigations revealed that Shah had constructed his house using illicit proceeds from drug trafficking.

Similarly, the residential property of Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan, resident of Chitterkote Karnah, has been attached in connection with FIR No. 38/2022 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act, 3/5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and 13, 23, 39 of UAPA.

The case involves the recovery of 7 kg of heroin and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. Investigators established that Khan had acquired illegal property and constructed his house using drug money, thereby contributing to the narco-terror network aimed at destabilising the region, as per the statement.

As per the statement, officials have directed that in compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, these properties shall not be transferred, sold, or dealt with in any manner without prior permission from the competent authority.

Kupwara Police have reiterated their resolve to combat drug smuggling and terrorism, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities linked to narcotics or terror-related activities to ensure a safer and drug-free society. (ANI)

