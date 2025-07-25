Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid homage to the fallen heroes on the eve of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In his message, the lieutenant governor recalled the heroism and spirit of sacrifice of the valiant jawans and officers of the armed forces in India's victory over Pakistan in 'Operation Vijay' in 1999, also known as the Kargil War.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to our martyrs and salute their bravery, courage and sacrifice. Our heroes fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world and conquered the enemy.

"The gallantry, valour and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers will inspire generations to come," Sinha said.

