Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, paid tributes to the "Sahibzadas, Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji" on the occasion of 'Veer Baal Diwas".

He was speaking at a Vishesh Shaheedi Samagam (Special Martyrdom Congregation), 'Safar-E-Shahadat', organised by the All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee, at Gurdwara Digiana Ashram.

"We remember Sahibzadas' unparalleled bravery, sacrifice and courage, commitment of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Their lives and teachings are a source of inspiration for all citizens," the Lieutenant Governor said.

"The supreme sacrifice of our Sikh Gurus inspires all of us to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation. It should be our sincere endeavour to build a prosperous country which is united and strong in its diversity," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the Sikh tradition, imbued with devotion, valour, and glory, truly symbolises the invaluable spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

"The path of righteousness paved by the Sikh Gurus serves as the foundational strength for modern India's inclusive development. Their legacy continues to empower those on the frontlines of nation-building," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, historic steps have been taken to honour the legacy of the Sikh Gurus and to preserve and promote Sikh heritage.

"PM Narendra Modi ensured justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The grant of FCRA approval to Sri Harmandir Sahib has enabled the global Sangat to participate in the holy shrine's service. Furthermore, the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the rejuvenation of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial, and the promotion of academic research into the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, among other historic steps, have ensured that the Gurus' message of universal brotherhood remains a guiding force for India's future," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the Sikh community's historical role in nation-building and their tireless efforts to eliminate social discrimination.

He called upon the citizens to honour the sacrifice of the revered Sikh Gurus by fostering a society rooted in unity and progress.

"There has been a new dynamism in our country, and let us resolve today to stand together and stand firm in our determination to build Viksit Bharat of our dreams," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also remembered the martyrdom of Baba Moti Ram Mehra and his family, calling their sacrifice a testament to the human spirit and loyalty.

The members of the All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for fulfilling the long-pending demands of the Sikh community.

S Ajit Singh, Chairman of the All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee, projected a demand to rename "Veer Baal Diwas" to "Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas". The Lieutenant Governor assured the committee that the memorandum of demand would be forwarded to the Government of India.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also felicitated a newly married Sikh couple whose marriage was registered under the Anand Marriage Act in the Union Territory.

Mahant Manjeet Singh; S Ajit Singh, Chairman of the All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee; members of the Sikh Coordination Committee; and eminent persons of the Sikh community were present.

Narinder Singh Raina, Member of the Legislative Assembly from RS Pura, Jammu South; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP, Jammu; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; and senior officials of the Police and Civil Administration were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

