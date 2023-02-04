Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday welcomed Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur at Raj Bhawan for the Khelo India Winter Games mascot, theme song, and jersey launch.

Notably, the mascot, theme song and jersey launch of the third edition of Khelo India Winter took place on Saturday at the Lieutenant Governor's House Raj Bhavan in Jammu. The Winter Games are scheduled to be held from the 10th to the 14th of this month.

"Today welcomed Hon'ble Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Ji @ianuragthakur at the Raj Bhawan," LG Manoj Sinha in a tweet.

The Khelo India Winter Games is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council as well as the Winter Games Association of Jammu & Kashmir.

Approximately 1500 athletes across the country will participate in the games that will take place in Gulmarg and will be played across nine sports events. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and hosts Jammu and Kashmir have come on top in both editions of the games so far. (ANI)

