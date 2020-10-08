Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited Rajouri district's Tarkassi village and reached out to the families of three youth who were killed in Shopian in the month of July.

He reached the far-flung area after traveling for six hours and walking on foot for about 2 kilometers.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that justice will be done.

LG Sinha also assured them that the government will take care of all the three families and all assistance will be provided to them.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan Dies: Anti-Emergency Icon, Janata Party Face and Socialist Who Glided With UPA, NDA - A Look at The Former LJP Chief’s Political Journey.

He said justice will be done in the case and the government will provide all assistance to the families. The three youth were killed in a gunfight on July 18 in Amshipora, Shopian.

The name of the deceased are Imtiyaz Ahmed, 26, Ibrar Ahmed 20, and Ibrar Ahmed, 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)