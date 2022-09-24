Srinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday registered 16 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 4,79,062, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,785.

Also Read | Karnataka To Amend Rules To Ban Confiscation of Farmers' Property by Banks, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from the Jammu division and seven from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

There are 168 active COVID-19 cases in the Union territory. A total of 4,74,109 people have recovered from the viral disease, they said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Opposition, Says 'Rival Political Leaders Chronic Liars'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)