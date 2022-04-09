Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): With an aim to clean and preserve the famous Dal Lake, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, flagged off a special cleanliness drive.

He, along with officials, started this special cleaning drive from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Sinha informed that a budget of over 300 crores has already been allocated and called it a 'Golden Time' in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

"People's participation in the cleanliness project is new altogether. It is a great initiative as officials and locals work together with a common motive of preserving the lake. Also, it is a golden time for Jammu and Kashmir. Over 80 lakh tourists have already marked their footfall here. I hope that the lake only becomes better from here," said Sinha.

A huge number of students, lake dwellers, and labourers participated in the event. The students were seen really happy and excited about the project as they gave a hand in the cleanliness project.

"I feel really blessed that we got an opportunity to save the environment and clean this lake. Dal is a very important asset for Kashmiris and we need to protect it and save our heritage," a student, Siam Mashraf told ANI.

The locals also emphasised the continuation of lake preservation.

Asim Aslam Shah, a local, told ANI " This should be done at regular intervals and we welcome the cleanliness drive. Tourists will be attracted more once the lake is cleaner." (ANI)

