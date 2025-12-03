Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Nowpora area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, engulfing 4-5 houses in the congested neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 1:45 pm, and emergency services responded, dispatching nearby fire stations to the scene.

Fire tenders are on site, and firefighting operations are underway.

Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Mir Aquib, stated that firefighters extracted water from the Jhelum River to combat the blaze. The firefighting efforts successfully confined the fire to the affected properties, preventing further damage.

"At 1.45 pm, our state control room, Batamaloor, received information of a fire breaking out here in the Nowpora area. Immediately, our nearby fire stations were dispatched to the spot. This is a congested area...When we reached here, 3-4 houses were already on fire. We extracted water from the Jhelum for firefighting. We were successful in confining the fire to the affected properties. According to initial reports, about 4-5 structures were engulfed in flames. However, for complete details, we will conduct an investigation after the firefighting operation is complete. Currently, the fire is under control," said Aquib.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and authorities are assessing the extent of the damage. Fire tenders remain on the scene to ensure the situation is under control. (ANI)

