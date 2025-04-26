Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Acting on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers from the Union Territory are reaching out to various state governments to meet the officials, government and migrant workers to ensure the safety and security of J-K residents working across India.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Minister Javed Dar visited Shimla and called on the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Process of Expelling Pakistani Citizens Has Begun in India; Will Take Legal Action for Overstay', Says Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to reporters outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, Dar said that discussions with the Chief Minister focused on collaborative measures to ensure the safety, welfare, and rights of Jammu and Kashmir-origin workers, students, and entrepreneurs living in Himachal Pradesh.

"During my meeting with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, I briefed him about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the recent terror attack. I conveyed the mood of the people and their feelings after the incident. We also discussed the safety and security of the people from Jammu and Kashmir who are working here, be it businesspersons, workers, or students," Dar said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: 3 Women of a Family Killed After Vehicle Hits Roadside Tree in Chatra.

Referring to the deadly attack, the minister stressed the need to prevent such incidents in the future.

"The entire population of Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemns this attack. There is deep anger among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as across the country. These kinds of attacks should not occur," he said.

"For the first time in 30 years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have come out onto the streets, raising their voices against these brutal perpetrators. The people demand that those responsible be given the harshest punishment." He said.

Expressing his anguish over the deaths of tourists, he said it is deeply painful and hearts are crying.

"Tourism has been affected, but we don't just see it from the tourism or economic perspective. For us, it is deeply painful because those who lost their lives were our guests. Their safety was our responsibility. Our hearts are crying; it is eating us from within that we could not protect them. They had come for joy, for sightseeing, but instead, their hearts were broken. It will take time to heal these wounds," he said.

"Those who committed this heinous act must face the strictest possible punishment," Dar added further. Dar also clarified that the Centre is closely monitoring security arrangements in the Union Territory.

"Security matters are being handled directly by the Central Government because Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory. We are continuously in touch with the Central Government," he said.

The visit by Javed Dar is part of a broader initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to engage with state governments across the country, aimed at ensuring that Jammu and Kashmir-origin residents amid heightened tensions following the terror attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)