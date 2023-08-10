Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10(ANI): A fresh batch of pilgrims commenced their spiritual journey to the Amarnath cave shrine, following the resumption of the Amarnath Yatra after a brief suspension.

The yatra was temporarily halted due to landslides that occurred along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which connects the starting point of the pilgrimage in Jammu to its destination in Srinagar.

The pilgrims set out from the Pantha Chowk base camp, enroute to the Amarnath cave via the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

The landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway had made certain stretches of the route impassable, necessitating the suspension to ensure the security of the pilgrims.

The annual journey from Jammu to Srinagar to the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath was halted on Wednesday due to a landslip on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Yatra will be suspended from Pantha Chowk yatra base camp to Jammu and restarted once the road national highway is clear for vehicular movement.

According to Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, the Jammu-Srinagar NHW is closed owing to a landslip at T2 Marog Ramban.

"The Jammu-Srinagar NHW has been closed due to a landslip at T2 Marog Ramban." People are urged not to travel on NH-44 unless they have received confirmation from TCUs (Traffic Control Units)," J-K traffic police warned.

The Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1, will end on August 31, 2023. (ANI)

