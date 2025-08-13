Samba, August 13: The District Magistrate of Samba ordered a night curfew in areas up to 2 km from the International Border on Tuesday to support Border Security Force (BSF) operations and strengthen security. The restriction will be in place daily from 10 pm to 5 am for the next two months unless withdrawn earlier. According to the order issued by District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan, the decision was made in coordination with security agencies to enhance border monitoring and prevent unlawful activities by regulating civilian movement during night hours.

Movement during curfew hours will be permitted only for valid reasons, and individuals must produce identification when asked by BSF or Police personnel. Violators will face legal action. Meanwhile, a Tiranga rally was taken out by the district administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday ahead of the 79th Independence Day. People enthusiastically took part in the celebrations, carrying a long Indian Tricolour flag. India-Pakistan Tension: Rajasthan Border With Pakistan Sealed; Armed Forces on High Alert.

Recently, in a display of patriotism and national unity, a Mega Tiranga Rally was organised at Teetwal, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, as part of the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The rally, comprising hundreds of students, officials, field functionaries, and familiar people, carried a large National Flag, 1.5 km in length, through the LoC Teetwal. Army Inaugurates War Memorial with Names of Poonch Civilians Who Died Due to Cross-border Shelling by Pakistan.

Responding to this, Kupwara Deputy Commissioner, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said, "This rally was organised in a border village, a zero border village, so it holds a special importance. With the coordination of children, employees of different departments and officers, district administration, district Police and Indian Army, we conducted this Tiranga rally with about 1.5 km long national flag successfully."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)