Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): At least one terrorist was killed by the Jammu and Kashmir police in an encounter at Drabgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The encounter began at around 6.55 pm and the Kashmir Zone police informed about it in a tweet.

"#Encounter has started at Drabgam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir zone police tweeted.

The operation is currently underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

