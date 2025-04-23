Srinagar, April 23: Police on Wednesday announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the gruesome killing of tourists in a Pahalgam resort of Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-six people, including 24 tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon. The horrific incident is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The dead included two foreigners and as many locals. Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty's Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India's 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan.

"Any information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in this cowardly act shall be rewarded Rs 20 lakh," Anantnag police said in a post on its official X handle. The identity of the informer shall be kept a secret, the police added. Earlier in the day, security agencies released the sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who Attended High-Level Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) Under Chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi.

Anantnag Police Announce INR 20 Lakh Bounty for Information on Pahalgam Attack Terrorists

The men, all Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names Moosa, Yunus and Asif and were involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch. The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, they said. From the pencil sketches, in black and white, they appear to be young and have beards. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

