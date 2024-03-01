Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Baramulla police attached properties worth approx. Rs. 24.00 lakhs belonging to notorious drug peddlers, a resident of Basgran Uri, District Baramulla, said police.

The drug peddler was identified as Mohd Zahid Shah (Geelani), son of Peer Hussain Shah.

"The action was taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR No. 54/2022 u/s 8/21 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 of PS Uri," further said police.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during an investigation and inquiry conducted by the police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler, the police further added.

This operation reaffirms the commitment of the police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area hailed the initiative of the police.

Earlier, the Baramulla police attached properties worth around Rs 15 lakh belonging to a drug peddler in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The drug peddler whose properties were seized was identified as Afroza Begum resident of the Trumgund Hygam Sopore area in Baramulla district.

"Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached properties (Single storied residential house worth approx. Rs. 15.00 lacs) belonging to notorious drug peddlers namely Afroza Begum @ Affri wife of Fayaz Ahmad Dar resident of Ganie Hamam at present Trumgund Hygam Sopore, District Baramulla," Baramulla police stated. (ANI)

