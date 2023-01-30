Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): Four terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, police said on Monday.

The police along with security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the forests and recovered incriminating materials.

The police have registered a case in the matter.

"Police alongwith security forces busted and destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of #Awantipora. 04 #terrorist associates linked with #terror outfit LeT arrested. #Incriminating materials & other items recovered. Case registered, investigation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)

