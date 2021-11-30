Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday recovered one ancient sculpture of Goddess Durga from the Khag area of Budgam district.

As per the official release by the police department, the officer's team of the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir were called for an examination of the recovered sculpture. The team reported to District Police Office Budgam today and established that the sculpture is of Goddess Durga and dates back roughly to the 7th AD (about 1300 years old).

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt to Give Free Smartphones, Tablets to Students from Second Week of December.

"The sculpture is carved in a black stone. This sculpture is of goddess Durga seated on a lion throne, the left side of the arm is missing from the shoulder, the sculpture is having the influence of Gandhara School of Art and right hand is holding a lotus," read the release.

The sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir Government and his team by Tahir Saleem Khan-JKPS, SSP Budgam in presence of Naeem Wani-JKPS Deputy SP Hqrs Budgam and other Police, Civil officers through proper handing taking over. (ANI)

Also Read | US Gun Violence: 19-Year-Old Kerala Girl Shot Dead in Her Sleep As Bullets Pierce Through Ceiling in Alabama.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)