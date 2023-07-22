Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir police held a meeting on Friday to take stock of the security arrangements for the Amar Nath Yatra.

Meanwhile, another batch of pilgrims left from the Pantha Chowk base camp to Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the Amarnath cave shrine.

"Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, convened a preparatory meeting through virtual mode with the concerned Range DIsG/District SSsP/ASsP/SDPOs and officers of Traffic/Security wing to discuss the various security-related issues in connection with Amar Nath Yatra-2023 and adequate security deployment for it," said a statement issued by the police.

At the outset of the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, SSP Jammu and SSP Security regarding proposed security arrangements to be made by them at Base camps Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, enroute of Yatra, haltage points, lodgment centers and Budha Amar Nath Temple Mandi District Poonch, etc.

In view of the present security scenario in the twin border districts of Jammu Zone, threadbare discussions were held on various security issues.

Mukesh Singh also advised the participants to ensure that proper co-ordination be maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic and Security wing in their respective districts of responsibility including ROP for smooth and incident-free Amar Nath Yatra, said the statement. (ANI)

