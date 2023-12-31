Udhampur, December 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have tightened security in the Udhampur district ahead of the New Year celebrations. The JK police have put up barricades at strategic locations to conduct security checks on the Jammu Srinagar national highway for safe and smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Police personnel will check four-wheelers and motorcyclists at the locations. The officials have also appealed to visitors to celebrate New Year's Eve safely. Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur Joginder Singh said that he expects a large influx of visitors to Patnitop hill station and other popular tourist destinations on December 31.

Security Checks in Udhampur Ahead of New Year Celebrations

#WATCH | J&K: Security heightened in Udhampur ahead of New Year celebrations. pic.twitter.com/S7yEb5ef2H — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

Singh said that the police department has made elaborate preparations to handle the expected crowds. He said that police and traffic police personnel will be deployed on the roads to manage traffic and ensure the safety of visitors.

Singh further appealed to visitors to be disciplined and to follow traffic rules. He said that everyone should be careful and should look out for each other. He also said that visitors should be aware of the traffic rules and guidelines. "We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve. Please cooperate with the police and help us make this a memorable event for everyone," Singh said.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi Police conducted a vehicle check in various parts of the city as security ahead of New Year's celebrations. Major checks were conducted in places like Connaught Place, and Aurobindo Marg among other major marketplaces which are the center of attraction for occasions like New Year celebrations.

