As New Year's Eve festivities unfold in Delhi, a robust security presence blankets Connaught Place, with heavy forces deployed to ensure a safe celebration. The heightened security measures come in response to the expected influx of people thronging Connaught Place to ring in New Year 2023. Reports indicate a visible presence of security personnel, with videos shared by the news agency ANI showcasing the strategic deployment in key areas of Connaught Place. New Year 2024: Delhi Police Deploys 10,000 Personnel To Maintain Law and Order on New Year’s Eve.

Heavy Forces Deployed in Connaught Place

#WATCH | Heavy force deployed in Delhi's Connaught Place on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/H1S82KJSKn — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

People Throng Connaught Place

#WATCH | Delhi: People throng Connaught Place on the eve of New Year 2023. pic.twitter.com/PuZxOoq9ut — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

