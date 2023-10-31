Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): On the occasion of "Rashtriya Ekta Divas" District Police Rajouri organised an Ekta Divas Pledge at District Police Lines Rajouri and all subordinate units including Police Stations and Police Posts also organised similar events. Rashtriya Ekta Divas is celebrated on October 31 since 2014 marking the birth anniversary of the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Around 300 jawans and officers from Police, IRP and CRPF took the pledge in DPL Lawns which was administered by DIG RP Range Dr Haseeb Mughal. All officers of District Police Rajouri including SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh-IPS participated in the event.

DIR RP Range Dr Haseeb Mughal reiterated the fact that the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas provides an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation towards upholding the unity, integrity, and security of our country.

The main objective of the celebration is to uplift the nation's unity and spread awareness about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to Indian history. Earlier in morning hours, a Unity March was organised at DPL Rajouri where large number of people participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district. The 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018. (ANI)

