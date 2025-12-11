Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): In a major push to strengthen community-led security in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Paramvir Singh, along with Additional SP Reasi, Deputy SP DAR (District Armed Reserve) and SDPO (Sub-Divisional Police Officer) Arnas, conducted an extensive review and interaction with Village Defence Groups (VDGs) at the firing butt near Rudd Pull, Arnas.

According to an official release, the programme witnessed the participation of hundreds of VDG members from far-flung villages of Arnas. The officers interacted with the volunteers and assessed their preparedness to counter any suspicious movement or security threat in the region.

During the field inspection, the SSP reviewed the deployment pattern, operational readiness, and security grid integration of the VDGs. He personally evaluated their weapon-handling proficiency, firing accuracy, and overall response capabilities.

The team also monitored the ongoing firing practice being conducted by District Police Reasi and gathered insights into the VDGs' training experience under the supervision of CRPF and Army, as per established SOPs.

As part of the Security Augmentation Plan 2024-25, District Police Reasi has executed significant measures to upgrade and restructure VDGs across the district, including the creation of 97 new VDG groups, engaging 1,164 new members; 726 over-aged VDG members replaced with fit and active volunteers and 1,902 additional members inducted into existing groups to further reinforce village-level security.

SSP Paramvir Singh stressed the importance of continuous training, upgradation of firing and weapon-handling skills, and strict adherence to SOPs to enhance the effectiveness of VDGs, especially in remote and sensitive areas.

He also heard the grievances and operational concerns raised by VDG members and assured prompt, fair, and time-bound redressal.

District Police Reasi reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the district's security framework, empowering community-based defence structures, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens through proactive and people-centric policing. (ANI)

