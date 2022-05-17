Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): A two-day Regional Conference on the theme "Bringing Citizens and Government Closer - Through Administrative Reforms" is being held at Srinagar. The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday.

It is being organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The conference is being held in the backdrop of the replication of good governance practices in the Union Territory of J-K.

Speaking at the conference, Jitendra Singh said Jammu and Kashmir became the first UT in the country to have Good Governance Index and was also first to launch District Good Governance Index for 20 Districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in January this year.

He said the Index represented a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at District level and a significant step for timely collation and publication of statistics at State/ District level.

The Minister informed that the Jammu and Kashmir grievance system had already been integrated with the Central Grievance Portal in October, 2020, thus making it the first Union Territory of India to have its district-level grievance offices integrated with the Central Government Portal of CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System).

Describing it as a successful story of the first-ever experiment to integrate the District Portal with State and thereof with the National Portal, the Minister hoped that this mechanism will also be emulated by more States and Union Territories.

Singh said that governance reforms must be taken to next level and he proposed the idea of Aspirational Blocks on the lines of Aspirational Districts based on 41 scientifically evolved indices and aimed at bringing districts lagging in certain parameters at par with the best performing districts.

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded the top priority in bringing the overall development in J-K UT.

"Prime Minister's objective scientific approach even in designing, structuring and planning in administrative reforms has worked to a great benefit as it is based on very objective parameters," he said.

Citing examples of Baramulla and Kupwara being under the Aspirational District Program (ADP) he lauded the Central Government's such initiative which he called dynamic in approach based on real-time evaluation.

During the two-day event, presentations are being made on priority programs from the Prime Awards for Excellence In Public Administration, 2021; Promoting "Jan Bhagidari" or People's Participation in Poshan Abhiyan; Promoting excellence In sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme; Digital payments and good governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana; Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme; Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention (District/Others) and Innovations (Centre, State and Districts). One Session is also on the theme "Improving e-Service Delivery in J&K."

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the conference is an effort to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at centre, state and district levels.

This is being enabled by use of digital technology, pursuing next-generation reforms and innovations with the policy objective of "Maximum Governance, Minimum Government", entailing government process Re-Engineering, universal access to e-services, excellence in digital Initiatives at district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT Management. (ANI)

