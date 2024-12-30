Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): After facing a prolonged dry spell, farmers in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir have got relief with the arrival of rainfall.The farmers had been struggling with harsh conditions, uncertain about the fate of their crops, given the four-month dry spell.

For the past four months, farmers have been struggling with dried-out fields and withering crops due to the lack of water. The recent rains have infused them with a new hope for their crops, promising better harvests.

Sanjeev Kumar, a farmer from Debrah village in Udhampur, said that the crops would have been destroyed if it didn't rain. He said that without rains the vegetable crops were drying up, leaving him worried.

"We waiting for rainfall for the last four months and finally continued rainfall brings cheers to farmers. He added that planted vegetables this time, but due to the absence of rain, the crops were drying up, and we were worried. However, rain has provided relief. If it hadn't rained, our crops would have been ruined," Kumar told ANI.

He further stated that rainfall is good for crops, and they will have a good profit.

Meanwhile, a layer of fog blanketed many regions of northwest India on Thursday with Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, witnessed snow falling as the city experienced intense cold.

"Recent Satellite imagery detected fog layer over South Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, west and south Uttar Pradesh, south Himachal Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, southwest Bihar, west Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and east Gujarat," The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a post on X. (ANI)

