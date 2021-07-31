Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 118 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its infection tally to 3,21,462, while the death toll stood at 4,378 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Forty cases were reported from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest number of 19 new cases, followed by Baramulla district with 15.

The number of active cases rose slightly to 1,176 in the union territory, while 3,15,908 patients have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

The officials added that there were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as of now.

