Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): Driven by a fervent passion for unraveling the complexities of the human brain, Kashmiri-born scientist Dr Nawab John Dar has honed his expertise in neurodegenerative disorders, with a notable focus on Alzheimer's disease.

His groundbreaking work delves deeply into the intricate interplay of iron accumulation, oxidative stress, and cellular damage in the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

In addition to his research speaking about his motivation, Dr. Nawab expressed, "My goal is to bring about a profound positive change in healthcare, ensuring that individuals, regardless of their geographical location, have access to quality medical care and relief from suffering."

Dr Dar, has been making significant strides in the field of neuroscience in the USA. He is a distinguished alumnus of the Green Valley Educational Institute, originating from Kashmir.

In pursuit of this noble mission, Dr Nawab founded TELEPRAC, an innovative organization dedicated to revolutionizing the healthcare system, particularly in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

TELEPRAC's visionary approach ensures equitable healthcare access by leveraging modern technology.

“TELEPRAC is more than just a concept; it's a movement aimed at democratizing healthcare. Our focus is on leveraging telemedicine to bridge gaps and provide medical assistance to those who need it the most," shared Dr Dar.

At the core of Dr Dar's pioneering research lies a profound investigation into the role of iron dysregulation and its connection to the devastating effects of Alzheimer's disease.

"Iron accumulation has emerged as a significant factor in Alzheimer's pathology, contributing to oxidative stress and cellular damage," explained Dr Dar, adding, “My research aims to unravel the intricate molecular mechanisms that link iron accumulation, lipid peroxidation, and the iron-dependent form of cell death known as oxytosis or ferroptosis."

A pivotal component of Dr Dar's research is glutathione peroxidase 4 (Gpx4), a master regulator that plays a critical role in defending cells against lipid peroxidation.

Dr Dar's investigations delve into how Gpx4 and its associated pathways might mitigate iron-induced damage and Oxytosis/ferroptotic processes in Alzheimer's disease.

"By understanding these underlying mechanisms, we hope to illuminate the contribution of oxytosis/ferroptosis to the progression of Alzheimer's and pave the way for innovative therapeutic strategies," emphasized Dr Dar.

While lipid peroxidation and iron accumulation have been implicated in Alzheimer's pathology, the intricate connections between these factors and oxytosis/ferroptosis remain elusive. Dr Dar’s current research endeavors aim to bridge these knowledge gaps, providing invaluable insights into the molecular underpinnings of Alzheimer's disease. As he continues to push the boundaries of scientific understanding, Dr Nawab John Dar's work holds immense promise for advancing Alzheimer's research and transforming the landscape of healthcare.

Currently serving as a distinguished Scientist at The Salk Institute in California, USA, Dr Nawab's exceptional contributions have earned him a coveted spot in the prestigious Marquis Who's Who in America list and he has been recently nominated for Sigma Xi Full member (Sigma Xi, founded in 1886, has a rich history spanning over a century. Its significance lies in fostering a community of scientists, promoting rigorous research standards, and interdisciplinary cooperation, and recognizing outstanding contributions, all of which have greatly advanced scientific knowledge and innovation across various domains.) (ANI)

