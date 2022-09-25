Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): The security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) and neutralised two terrorists in the Kupwara district on Sunday morning.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the security forces had intelligence input of infiltration attempts by terrorists in Macchal Sector in Kupwara district. Acting on the information, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Congress-Comprised 'Main Front' To Oust BJP.

The joint team ambushed and engaged with the terrorists crossing the LoC on Sunday morning. An exchange of fire started between the terrorists and security forces.

Following this, two terrorists were neutralised and their arms and ammunition were recovered.

Also Read | Haryana Government To Recruit 18,000 School Teachers, Announces CM Manohar Lal.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs recieved from Jammu and Kashmir Police and other intelligence agencies of likely infiltration attempt in Macchal Sector, troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of JKP and Army laid on likely routes of infiltration," said the Ministry of Defence statement.

"At around 7.30 am on September 25 in prevailing poor weather conditions, alert troops observed two armed infiltrators crossing the LoC near Tekri Nar, Macchal. Alert troops engaged the infiltrating terrorists. A firefight ensued, resulting in both terrorists getting neutralised," added the statement.

Forces recovered two AK-47s, six magazines, 53 rounds, four hand grenades, two pistols, two pistol magazines and 35 pistol rounds.

The security forces also recovered Pakistani currencies from them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)