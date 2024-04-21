Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recovered several rounds of arms and ammunition in the Thannamandi area of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

The search operation was carried out by Special Operations Group (SOG) Rajouri and 61 Rashtriya Rifles.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Ground Area of Under-Construction Complex of New Central Secretariat (Watch Video).

During the search operation; 1 packet of 1 kg IED, seven packets of half kg IED, two wireless sets, three magazines of AK47, one ammunition pouch, 102 rounds of AK-47 and one charger were recovered by the security forces.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Amroha MP Danish Ali for 'Betraying' People of Constituency.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terrorist hideout in the Arnas area and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout.

The recovered items include two detonators, 12 cartridges of Assault Rifle, one pull-through, One hand-held Tape recorder IED Enabled, One calculator IED enabled, one battery and a few connecting wires, police said.

On April 17, police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from a terrorist hideout in the Gursai top area of Poonch district during a joint search operation by J-K Police, Army and the CRPF.

Earlier, security forces busted a terror hideout on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army's 58 RR in the Lancha area of Mahore sub-division in Reasi, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)