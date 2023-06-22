Srinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the residential house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associate in Anantnag district, police said.

Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, the SIU Shopian attached the residential house of the terrorist associate in the Subhanpora Bijbhera area of Anantnag in south Kashmir after obtaining necessary sanctions from competent authority, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Bulldozer Flattens 'Illegal' Shakha Branch of Shiv Sena-Led by Uddhav Thackeray at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra.

He said during the course of the investigation in case FIR No 22/2022 registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a residential house of Abdul Rehman Ganai, the father of terrorist associate Zubair Ahmad Ganai, was found used by terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT.

Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by the SIU Shopian under section 25 of UA(P)A, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Tribal Workers Turn Crorepatis in Madhya Pradesh as Rs 80 Crore Suddenly Appears in Their Bank Accounts, Here’s What Happened Next.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)