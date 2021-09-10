Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 10 (ANI): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association led by national spokesperson Nasir Khuehami called upon Secretary of Tribal Affairs Department of the Union Territory and CEO of Mission Youth Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary in Srinagar on Thursday and apprised him about various issues of tribal students in the Union Territory.

As per a release, during the meeting with Shahid Choudhary, the delegation shared various issues faced by the tribal students including revamping the tribal education system and other youth-related programs.

"The other main demands put forward by delegation included including scholarship, fellowship, coaching and other youth-related programs. He (Shahid Choudhary) gave a patient hearing to problems and assured that all possible steps are being taken for them and would be looked into and addressed on merit," the release said.

According to the release, assuring his full support in the educational upliftment of the community, the Secretary of Tribal affairs said that concrete measures are being taken to shape up the future of the students living in remote and far-flung areas.

Choudhary said that major initiatives for tribal students under the Tribal plan and under Mission youth are to be taken in the coming time. He informed the delegation that, Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) has initiated the process for time-bound modernisation of its residential hostels in all districts.

"This plan comprises and envisages infrastructure up-gradation, technological interventions, management revamp and decentralised functioning. Under the plan, each hostel will also get a Career Counselling Centre (CCC) for mentoring the students right from their admission," read the release.

Further, the Tribal Affairs Department Secretary said that community classes are also being held on the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal range in Rajouri district for children of tribal nomadic communities which undertake seasonal migration towards upper reaches for six months.

"Seven such seasonal community centres are operational on the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal range to ensure that the education of these children is not affected due to migration. Chaudhary told the delegation that, we have planned various schemes for the tribal communities of Jammu and Kashmir to connect them with various facilities," added the release. (ANI)

